Car and vehicle batteries stolen from Kenilworth

A car and vehicle batteries have been stolen from homes in Kenilworth

The two incident happened towards the end of last week going into the weekend.

The first theft (incident 326 of February 15) happened at sometime between 6.30pm on Thursday February 14 and 5.45pm on Friday February where someone gained access to a property in Whitemoor Road and stole the keys to a blue BMW 320E, which was parked on the drive. The BMW was then stolen.

The second theft (incident number 85 of February 16) happened between 3.30pm on Friday February 15 and 8am on Saturday February 16 where someone gained access to premises in Pipers Lane. They stole a large amount of used 12 volt motor vehicle batteries.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information regarding either of these incidents to contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.