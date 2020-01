Warwickshire Police have made an arrest in connection to the removal of a cultivation of cannabis at a property in Wellesbourne.

Officers with the Wellesbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) assisted other officers with Warwickshire Police in removing the cannabis from a property in Wellesbourne this afternoon (Sunday January 26).

Police removed nine plants from the property.

Officers also arrested a male in connection to the removal of the cannabis.

Cannabis plants removed from property in Wellesbourne