Hand and power tools were stolen from an outbuilding in Weston-under-Wetherley on Saturday night going into Sunday morning (July 6 and 7).

The incident took place at an agricultural business in Weston Lane between the hours of 11.30pm and 4.30am.

Anybody with information relating to the offence can call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 23/28199/19.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.