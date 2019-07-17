Burglary attempt made at Norton Lindsey Cricket Club grounds

Police are looking for information in an attempted burglary of at the Norton Lindsey Cricket Club

Warwickshire Police say around £500 worth of damages were caused during the burglary attempt after a stand alone garage had its door forced open on the grounds of the cricket club.

Police

A bar prevented the garage door from fully opening.

The burglary attempt happened between 10pm on Saturday July 13 and 9am on Sunday July 14.

Anyone with information can call police using 101 with incident number 108 of July 14.

People can also report information anonymously through CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.