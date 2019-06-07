Brazen burglars stop for drinks during £25k raid at Hatton Shopping Village

‘Arrogant’ burglars took their time when they targeted businesses in Hatton Shopping Village and even stopped for refreshments before stealing £25,000 worth of goods

The Electric Bike Shop and The Spinney Jenny restaurant at Hatton Country World were targeted by the burglars at some time between 2pm on May 24 and 6.30am on May 25.

It is understood that they first broke into the restaurant and tried to steal the cash machine. After failing in their attempt the brazen burglars moved on to the bike shop, where they stole thousands of pounds worth of electric mountain bikes.

Karl Haden, owner of The Electric Bike Shop, said: “This is incredibly frustrating for me. They were arrogant as well – going backwards and forwards for about two hours, even stopping for light refreshments at one point according to the CCTV images.

“It seems they failed in their attempt to steal the cashpoint from The Spinning Jenny restaurant next door so were determined not to leave Hatton empty-handed and pulled the doors off my shop and racked up the shutter to get in.

“They stole all the electric mountain bikes from my stock, ten in all, worth around £25,000.

The Electric Bike Shop in Hatton Shopping Village.

“It has come as a shock, especially as we’ve been so warmly welcomed into the local community after opening earlier this year.

“But I want to reassure my customers that it has not had a huge impact on the business. The stock is now replaced and it is business as usual as far as we’re concerned.”

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the Hatton community for information following the burglaries.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 87 of May 25.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.