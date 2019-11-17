BMW stolen from Kenilworth home over the weekend

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a BMW stolen from a residence in Kenilworth over the weekend.

Offenders stole a blue BMW 530 that was parked on the private drive of a property in Crackley Hill of Kenilworth.

The theft occurred during the overnight hours of yesterday (Saturday November 16) and today (Sunday November 17).

Anyone with information about the BMW theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 123 of November 17.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.