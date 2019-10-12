Black Audi among items stolen in burglaries in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton

Warwickshire Police have appealed for information in the theft of valuable watches during a Kenilworth home burglary and an Audi during a car-key burglary in Leek Wootton.

The first burglary occurred after offenders broke into a property in Mercia Avenue in Kenilworth between Wednesday September 25 and Wednesday October 9.

Police

During the burglary offenders stole a number of items, including multiple watches and some credit cards.

Anyone with information about the Kenilworth burlgary can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 179 of October 9.

The second incident occurred during a car-key burglary in Lee Wotton.

Offenders broke into a property at The Meadows between midnight and 7am on Saturday October 12.

Once inside the Leek Wootton property offenders made an untidy search and stole the contents of a ladies handbag, the keys to a vehicle parked outside. Offenders then stole a black Audi A4 vehicle parked outside the home.

Anyone with information about the Leek Wootton burglary can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 78 of October 12.

The Leek Wootton incident comes under the Warwick Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) area, but has been posted to the Kenilworth area given the close proximity of Leek Wootton to Kenilworth.

People can also report information through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.