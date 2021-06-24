Banned driver high on cocaine put on a women's wig in a bizarre attempt to evade police in Warwickshire

A banned driver high on cocaine pretended to be a woman by putting on a fake wig in a bizarre attempt to evade police in Warwickshire.

The motorhome he was driving caught the police's attention when it almost collided with a police vehicle tonight (Thursday).

The male driver, who was wearing a women's wig, was then seen to swap seats with the female passenger as the vehicle was travelling along an A road.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU department said: "It turns out that the male driver was under the influence of cocaine, was disqualified from driving and he had no insurance so he was arrested.

"The female, the registered keeper, did not have a driving licence so she was reported for this and for permitting the male to drive the vehicle without a licence or insurance.