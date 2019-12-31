Audi stolen during Kenilworth car-key burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of an Audi A3 during a car-key burglary last weekend in Kenilworth.

The burglary occurred after offenders smashed the side window of a property in Crackley Hill, Coventry Road, Kenilworth.

Police

The offenders were able to reach the keys to an Audi A3 parked at the property, which were used to steal the vehicle.

The burglary occurred around 10pm on Sunday December 29.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 382 of December 29.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.