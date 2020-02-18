Arrest made in 'violent disorder' incident in Ryton

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the 'large-scale violent disorder' in Ryton.

London's Metropolitan Police Service arrested the man in the London area on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police

He remains in police custody today (Tuesday February 18).

Police were called to Ryton on Dunsmore at around 3.20pm on Saturday (February 15) to a report that a number of people were fighting at the Sports Connexion arena in Leamington Road.

Four people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The injuries were not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by police.

Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for members of the public who were at the arena at Sports Connexion this afternoon and witnessed this large-scale violent disorder.

“We will not tolerate incidents of this nature and are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has video footage of the incident or has information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch."

As a result of the incident the weekend-long boxing event at the arena was cancelled for Sunday (February 16).

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 304 of February 15

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.