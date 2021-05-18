Arrest made after police discover cannabis factory in Leamington
Officers found nearly 100 plants at the address
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:30 pm
An arrest has been made after police discovered a cannabis factory in Leamington.
This morning (Tuesday May 18) officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant at a property in Camberwell Terrace.
Officers said they found 96 cannabis plants inside the property and that 'a male found within the address was arrested and remains in police custody at this time'.