Appeal for witnesses after robbery at Warwick petrol station

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a petrol station in Warwick.

It happened between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Saturday (February 23) at the service Station in Stratford Road.

Police are appealing for information.

During the incident a staff member in the store area heard someone shouting 'give me the money'. Fearing a robbery was in progress he ran out onto the forecourt and started banging the pumps to scare the suspect away if still in the area.

On returning to the store with police it was established that the till has been accessed and cigarettes taken. The value is still to be ascertained and the suspect is believed to have had a weapon of some sort.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 511 February 23.