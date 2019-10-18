Appeal for witnesses after burglars threaten woman with hammer in Whitnash

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary that happened in Whitnash yesterday evening (Thursday, 17 October).

The incident happened at around 7:10pm at an address on Medley Grove when two men entered the property, threatened the victim with what is believed to be a hammer and demanded money.

The men conducted an untidy search of the property and stole the victim’s mobile phone before making off on foot in the direction of Tachbrook Road.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was not injured but left shaken following the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, quite tall, of slim build, and wearing gloves.

The second suspect is described as white, shorter than the first suspect, of stocky build, wearing gloves and carrying a rucksack.

Det Con Claire Scott, from Warwickshire Police said: “We realise that this incident will cause concern in the community and while no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and we have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour they may see.

“This incident was understandably a frightening ordeal for the victim who was targeted, and we will do everything in our power to bring the offenders to justice."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident or has information that could help with our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 395 of 17 October 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's website.