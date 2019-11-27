Appeal for help in identifying two boys who stole from Leamington shop

An appeal has issued by police to help identify two boys who stole from a shop in Leamington this week.

On Monday (November 25) goods were stolen from a store in Satchwell Court at around 2pm.

Police are appealing for information.

Police have said that two boys took two tote bags, one handbag and a purse and that they concealed the items on themselves, as well as in a tote bag, which they took from the display area in the store.

One boy has been described as: white, 4ft 4 tall, average build, about 10 years old, mousey hair swept forward, black padded jacket with a hood, white trainers, blue faded jeans.

The second boy has been described as: white, 4ft 7 tall, average build, aged about 12/13 years old, dark hair swept over to left, blue jacket with a hoody which is slightly lighter in colour, blue jumper with an emblem on it, dark track suit bottoms, white sole trainers dark coloured.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101, quoting incident number 249 on November 25.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.