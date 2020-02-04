Anti-social behaviour and drug prevention patrols top list of new police priorities for Kenilworth

Anti-social behaviour and drug prevention patrols have topped the list of new police priorities for the town of Kenilworth.

The latest policing priorities for Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were agreed and set at the community forum held at the Kenilworth Senior Citizen’s Club yesterday (Monday February 3).

A total of 311 votes were submitted online. The priorities are:

• Anti-social behaviour / drug prevention patrols, which includes patrols in Kenilworth, targeting areas where anti-social behaviour/drug related issues have been confirmed or suspected to be an issue.

This task will enable the local team to prevent / detect offences and provide early intervention for young persons.

• High-visibility foot patrols, which includes foot patrols in town to prevent / detect offences and engage with members of the public.

Police

This task will enable the local team to dedicate time to patrol Kenilworth, preventing / detecting offences such as burglaries, vehicle crime, criminal damage etc.

• School parking patrols, including patrols at school drop-off / collection times in Kenilworth and Burton Green.

Ensuring children are safe when going to and from school. Educating motorists in relation to driving/parking offences.