30 firearms handed in during Warwickshire firearms surrender

30 firearms were handed in during Warwickshire Police's firearms surrender campaign.

Officers are thanking members of the public for their support of the two-week campaign, which led to 39 items being handed in to police stations across Warwickshire.

The firearms surrender campaign gave anyone with a firearm living in the area the opportunity to surrender it at their local police station.

The campaign, which began on July 20 and ended on Sunday (August 4), gave anyone with a firearm living in the area the opportunity to surrender it at their local police station.

During the campaign, 30 firearms were handed in as well as nine rounds of ammunition.

20 of these were handed in to Leamington police station, seven were handed in to Nuneaton police station and three were handed in to Rugby police station.

All of the weapons have been made safe and most of them will be taken away to be cut up and melted down.

Exceptionally rare weapons or those with high historical value may be donated to a museum.

Following the surrender, Superintendent Mike Smith said: "We have been really pleased with the public response to this campaign and we'd like to thank every person who has taken this opportunity to surrender a firearm for us to dispose of safely.

"It is great to see that there are so many people as committed as we are to making our region even safer and protecting people from harm.

"Although we don't have a major gun crime problem within the region, we do have a large number of legally owned firearms and other older firearms in people's possession and unfortunately these sometimes fall into the wrong hands and end up being used in crime.

"Every single one of these weapons handed in is one less opportunity for this to happen so thank you to everyone who took part."

If anyone has any concerns regarding firearms in the community they should call the 101 non-emergency number or 999 in an emergency.