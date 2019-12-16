20 saddles stolen during burglary of Leamington business

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of 20 saddles during the burglary of a Leamington business.

Police are appealing to the local community for information following the theft of saddles and bridles from a business in Black Lane, Leamington.

Police

The burglary occurred between 4pm on Friday December 13 and 9.30am on Saturday December 14.

Unknown offenders broke into a tack room and have taken approximately 20 saddles and approximately 28 bridles.

No description of offenders is currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 150 on December 14.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.