£2,000 worth of phones stolen from Leamington Shopping Park

£2,000 worth of phones were stolen from Leamington Shopping Park last week.

The theft happened around midday on Friday July 5.

Leamington Shopping Park. Photo from Google Street View.

Two men entered a store where they damaged two phones, and stole three others. These were Huwai P30 Pro to the value of £2,000.

They ran off on foot to the retail park roundabout.

The two men were described as Eastern European.

Both were mid-30s and quite tall. One was large build with stubble, wearing black cap, black T-shirt, blue denim shorts and black trainers.

The second was medium build, wearing a black cap with a white logo, all-black clothes, and black trainers with white soles.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 174 of July 5 .