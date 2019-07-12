£2,000 worth of phones stolen from Leamington Shopping Park

£2,000 worth of phones were stolen from Leamington Shopping Park last week.
The theft happened around midday on Friday July 5.
Two men entered a store where they damaged two phones, and stole three others. These were Huwai P30 Pro to the value of £2,000.
They ran off on foot to the retail park roundabout.
The two men were described as Eastern European.
Both were mid-30s and quite tall. One was large build with stubble, wearing black cap, black T-shirt, blue denim shorts and black trainers.
The second was medium build, wearing a black cap with a white logo, all-black clothes, and black trainers with white soles.
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 174 of July 5 .