16-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Leamington murder investigation

A further arrest has been made today (Saturday Feb 1) in connection with the murder in Leamington.

17-year-old Nasir Patrice from Birmingham died after an incident in Tachbrook Road, in Leamington, at about 11am on January 15.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said today that a 16-year-old boy from London has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He remains in police custody at this time.

