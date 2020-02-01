16-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Leamington murder investigation

A further arrest has been made today (Saturday Feb 1) in connection with the murder in Leamington.
17-year-old Nasir Patrice from Birmingham died after an incident in Tachbrook Road, in Leamington, at about 11am on January 15.
Police said today that a 16-year-old boy from London has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He remains in police custody at this time.
A police spokesperson added: "We continue to appeal for information about this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."