Crews called to kitchen fire in Leamington

Three Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews attended a house fire Leamington in the early hours of this morning.

The crews, two from Leamington and one from Kenilworth, were called out to the fire at a house in St Georges Road at about 2am.

The incident involved a fire in the kitchen.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

All occupants were safely out of the property on the arrival of the fire service.

The crews had returned to their stations by about 3am.