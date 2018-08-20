Crackdown on vehicle crime in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Sixteen arrests were made during a police crackdown on vehicle crime last week on Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth's roads.

The 'day of action' took place in and around the three towns on Friday August 17 as part of Operation Highway, an initiative to tackle vehicle crime in Warwickshire.

Officers who took part in Operation Highway on Friday August 17

Launched at the beginning of June, Operation Highway is a county-wide initiative which aims to reduce vehicle crime through better use of police tactics.

Throughout the day, enhanced patrols took place by officers and dog handlers, crime prevention workshops were delivered by Safer Neighbourhood Teams, leaflets were handed out to communities and proactive teams were out actively searching for offenders.

Numberplate enquiries were also conducted throughout the day and evening on the county's road networks.

Overall, 16 arrests were made for offences including failing to stop for police, criminal damage to a vehicle, possession with intent to supply, drug driving, and a number of individuals who were wanted on warrant.

The operation aims to reduce vehicle crime in Warwickshire

Ten vehicles were seized and 17 motorists were reported, some of which for offences relating to the condition of vehicles and manner of driving.

The leader of Operation Highway Inspector Paul Speddings said: "Similar to other force areas, unfortunately vehicle crime has become an issue in Warwickshire over the past year and we are working hard to reduce these offences and bring those responsible to justice.

"Vehicle crime, in whatever form, can have a huge impact on victims especially if they are dependent on their car or van for their work or family events. We're well aware of the distress and inconvenience that it can cause, which is why we're linking up with colleagues across the county to carry out this operation.

"The aim of Friday's operation was to target those suspected to be involved in vehicle crime and to promote crime prevention advice within our communities. It was the latest phase in the operation and will be followed up by further activities in the months to come.

"I am pleased we are achieving such tangible results and hope this sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate vehicle crime in Warwickshire, and will devote the officers and resources necessary to tackle it."