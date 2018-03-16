Coventry Half Marathon cancelled due to weather forecast

This Sunday’s Coventry Half Marathon has been cancelled by organisers

Both the Coventry Half and the Children’s Mile 2018 races have been cancelled because of the weather forecast for the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Half Marathon said: “It is with deep regret that the event has been cancelled due to the Met Office forecast of adverse weather conditions.

“There is currently a yellow warning for ice on Sunday for the Coventry area and an Amber warning for snow and ice in the North Midlands.

“There is also standing water on the route which will likely be frozen on Sunday morning and we are particularly concerned about the -8 degree wind chill and the safety of volunteers and stewards.

“The organisers have not taken the decision lightly, and have consulted with the local authorities and medical support before making this decision. We have taken this decision now to avoid unnecessary travel to the event.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.

“Many thanks for your understanding for this very tough decision.”