Country fair returns to Hatton this weekend

A country fair will be returning to Hatton this weekend.

The Hatton Country Fair and Dog Show will be taking place tomorrow (Sunday (June 3) at Hatton Country World.

The show, which has been running in various forms for 44 years, starts at 11am and finishes around 4pm.

Val Whittaker, on behalf of the show organisers, said: “This year’s event is special because the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are sending the only Lancaster Bomber flying in the UK and it will flypast during the afternoon.

“The show has always included a Companion Dog Show and the Warwick Dog Training Club run this on our behalf.

“Prizes for the dog classes are sponsored by Wayne McLanaghan of Oscar Pet Foods. The rosettes are sponsored by Avonvale Veterinary Group and we have a prize of a free dog walk from Emma’s Ark.

“The Cubbington Silver Band will be playing during the afternoon and for the flypast.”

Other stalls and displays are as follows:

There will be a number of stalls at the fair including refreshments, facepainting, a tombola, games, a falconer and charity stalls.

There will also be a bar from Church Farm Breweries, a children’s tea party, skittles and displays by the Guide Dogs and the Beagles.

Wayne McLanaghan from Oscar Pet Foods will also have a stall at the fair. At the stall people can enter a competition to win a years supply of pet food, book a free taste trial or purchase starter packs.

Admission to the fair costs £2 for adults and children over 12 years old.