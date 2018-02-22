Council Tax for residents in Warwick District set to rise

Council tax for residents in the Warwick district is set to rise in April.

Warwick District Council’s budget for 2018/19 was approved at the Full Council meeting held yesterday (Wednesday February 21).

Councillors also agreed to a £5 rise in the district council’s share of Council Tax.

The announcement means that from April a band D household will pay Warwick District Council £161.86 a year in Council Tax (compared to £156.86 in 2017/18), which amounts to just over £3 per week.

From this an average band D household’s weekly bill will now be:

refuse and recycling 42p

sports 40p

theatre and museum 38p

maintaining parks and open spaces 30p

environmental health and protection 2p

housing support and homelessness 23p

street cleaning 24p

planning and building control 21p

community development 21p

supporting businesses, events and tourism 17p

managing and maintaining public buildings 11p

CCTV and community safety 9p

engineering, flood defences, rural street lighting 6p

public toilets 5p

Councillor Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “I am proud of our track record in the past eight years of making only small or no increases to our share of Council Tax without cutting any of our services.

“When broken down into what we provide for £3 a week, I believe we are continuing to give households in our district great value for money.”

Councillor Peter Whiting, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for finance, added: “Careful budgeting has also allowed us to invest in major projects such as the Leisure Centres and Sayer Court, the first council housing scheme of this millennium.

“There’s more to come this year with a £11 million investment in maintaining Council properties, which includes £2.5 million to further strengthen fire safety in our high-rise blocks.”

At the same meeting Councillors approved a 1 per cent rent reduction for the Council’s housing tenants for a third year in succession.

The decrease will offer savings of between £30 and £60 per year for more than 5000 households.