Council apologises for long delays to improve play equipment at two Kenilworth parks

Warwick District Council has apologised for the long delays in repairing and improving play equipment at two Kenilworth parks.

The play areas at Ebourne Recreation Ground off Ebourne Close and Bates Memorial Park off Guy Road had been fenced off for the second school holidays in a row, leading to complaints from nearby residents.

Cllr Dickson outside Ebourne Rec

Improvement works to the parks were announced all the way back in February 2016 at a Kenilworth Community Forum.

But work has still not been completed since that time.

And current play equipment has been fenced off recently, meaning families have been unable to use the parks' facilities.

Kenilworth town councillor for the St John's ward Richard Dickson said: "It took them the best part of 12 months to do the consultation with residents.

"Nobody's communicated anything. The equipment's been cordoned off for two school holidays.

"I've a lot of sympathy for residents - a lot of them are getting frustrated."

A spokesman for Warwick District Council said: "The council apologises for the delays in installing the new play equipment at Ebourne Rec and Bates Memorial Park.

"The work is now being completed and following a safety inspection we are hoping to make the new facilities available by the end of April."