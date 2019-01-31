'Corrosive substance' incident at Leamington shop a false alarm

Reports that a person was injured by a 'corrosive substance' at a Leamington shop yesterday evening (Wednesday) turned out to be a false alarm.

Two police cars, an ambulance and a paramedic officer were called to Vitamin-Shop in Clemens Street at around 5.45pm.

The incident took place at Vitamin-Shop in Clemens Street

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had possibly come into contact with a corrosive substance.

"On arrival, crews discovered one patient but no injuries were suffered. They were discharged at the scene."

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for comment.