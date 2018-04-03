Consultation opens for new ward boundaries in Warwick district

Public consultation on Ward boundaries across the Warwick district.

The consultation, which will run for 10 weeks, is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names in the district.

The proposed Wards. Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2018.

The Commission’s draft recommendations propose that Warwick District Council should have 44 councillors in future: this is two fewer than what the district currently has.

The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent 11 three-councillor wards, five two-councillor wards and one single-councillor ward across the district.

The proposed wards would be:

Leamington Clarendon

The map of councillors per Ward. Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2018.

Leamington Willes

Leamington Brunswick

Leamington Milverton

Leamington North

Radford Semele

Whitnash

Bishop’s Tachbrook

Cubbington and Leek Wootton

Warwick Myton and Heathcote

Warwick Aylesford

Warwick Saltisford

Warwick Woodloes

Budbrooke

Lapworth and West Kenilworth

Kenilworth St John’s

Kenilworth Park Hill

Some of the current wards have been extended and some wards have been integrated into larger wards with new names.

Under the new proposals eight of the current wards in the district would be integrated into other larger Wards.

This includes Sydenham, Leam, Newbold, Crown, Emscote, Abbey and Arden.

In Warwick the Woodloes Ward would be extended and the Emscote Ward would then be split to become part of the Woodloes and Myton and Heathcote Wards.

The Sydenham Ward and the Leam Ward would become part of the new Leamington Willes Ward.

The Newbold Ward would be split and placed in the Milverton and Claredon Wards.

The Crown Ward and some of the Manor Ward will go into the new Leamington North Ward.

As well as going into Leamington North, Manor Ward will also be split into the Milverton and Cubbington and Leek Wootton Ward

In Kenilworth the Abbey Ward would become part of the Park Hill, St John’s and Lapworth and West Kenilworth wards.

The Arden Ward would also become part of the new Lapworth and Kenilworth Ward.

The current Stoneleigh and Cubbington Ward would be renamed to Cubbington and Leek Wootton.

The Radford Semele Ward would be extended to include Weston under Wetherley.

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps are available on the Commission’s website at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.

Hard copies of the Commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of wards across the Warwick district and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“Over the next 10 weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters.

“This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people, so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same, regardless of where you live.

“We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across the Warwick district, and that the pattern of wards helps the council deliver effective local government for local people.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive, whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole district or just a part of it.”

The Commission wants to hear as much evidence as possible to develop final recommendations for the district.

If you would like to make a submission to the Commission, please write or email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk by June 11.

The address for letters is: The Review Officer (Warwick), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP