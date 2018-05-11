Concerns for wildlife as HS2 workers cut down trees and hedges near Kenilworth

Residents living near where the HS2 line near Kenilworth will be built have expressed concern for wildlife as workers cut down trees and hedges in preparation for its construction.

The area, known as the 'Crackley Gap' near Crackley Lane and Coventry Road, is set to be heavily altered as a result of the line's construction. And work appeared to start without warning this week.

Construction vehicles working in the area. Photo: Andrea Ball

Diggers turned up on site on Wednesday May 9 to start cutting down trees and hedgerows on the land. But HS2 had not told any nearby residents about the work and had not uploaded anything suggesting work was about to start onto its Warwickshire website at the time of writing.

Nearby resident Andrea Ball was also very concerned about the impact on wildlife, as birds are currently nesting in the area. She also said the trees and hedges are a key part of the ecosystem.

She added: "There's an abundance of bird life round there - but they (HS2) are taking out trees on a daily basis.

"No netting has been put down at all to protect the birds - there's no evidence of that happening.

Tracks from construction vehicles can be seen. Photo: Andrea Ball

"They say they've got an ecologist working with them, but I'm concerned they're breaking a number of wildlife rules."

And Andrea was very critical of the lack of communication from HS2 to nearby residents before the work started, claiming it showed a lack of respect.

She said: "We can't stop it happening, but it needs to be done properly. It would have been nice if they (HS2) sent us a note explaining what's going on.

"It's really sad. A lot of people here are thankful for where they live. It's something we cherish and we're very proud of. But HS2 don't seem to value it at all."

In response to the work, Andrea's friend and neighbour Sarah Blanks set up a Facebook group called 'HS2 Watch Kenilworth' for people to post photos and updates of HS2 activity in the area.

The news comes after Network Rail were heavily criticised for its programme of cutting down trees along railway lines all across the country in an effort to stop vegetation-related delays.

HS2 has been approached for comment.