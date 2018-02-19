COMPETITION: Win tickets to crime thriller event

Crime and thriller authors from across Europe will be coming to Warwick – and we have three pairs of tickets to give to our readers.

The Orenda Roadshow will be in town on Wednesday February 28 at Northgate Methodist Church, Barrack St, Warwick CV34 4TH - 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There will be 12 crime/thriller authors from the UK, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Germany, talking about their genre.

What is the name of Sherlock Holmes’s trusted assistant?

In the UK, one in every three books sold is a crime novel. While the genre can be traced back to the early- to mid-19th century, and proved popular to a degree, the real kick-start of the genre’s popularity was undoubtedly Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s series of Sherlock Holmes stories.

Crime is fascinating, to be sure, because most of us don’t commit it. But the popularity of the genre has little to do with crime per se. It has far more to do with the very essence of how storytelling works.

The authors attending are: Louise Voss (pre-publication copies of The Old You), Michael Malone (A Suitable Lie, House of Spines), Thomas Enger (Cursed, Killed), Antti Tuomainen (The Mine, The Man Who Died), Lilja Sigurdardottir (Snare), Steph Broadribb (Deep Down Dead, Deep Blue Trouble), Simone Buchholz (Blue Night) , Su Bristow (Sealskin), Sarah Stovell (Exquisite), Louise Beech (How To Be Brave, The Mountain in My Shoe, Maria in the Moon), Matt Johnson (Wicked Game, Deadly Game, End Game).

