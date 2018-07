Firefighters had to put out a fire in a combine harvester near Stoneleigh this afternoon (Thursday July 5).

Crews from Kenilworth and Leamington were sent to a field off Coventry Road near Stoneleigh.

Crews were called out this afternoon. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

On arrival, they discovered the fire was contained within a compartment inside the combine harvester.

The crews used cutting tools to get to the fire and put it out.