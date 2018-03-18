Cocktail evening at Warwick museum a success

A fundraising evening that was held at a Museum in Warwick raised more than £1,000 to help children in need.

On March 9, ‘Cocktails at the Museum’ was held at the Market Hall Museum in Market Place.

Some of the cocktails from the event.

More than 80 people attended the event, where they got to sip cocktails while wandering around the museum, taking part in activities and trying on the Georgian dressing up costume.

The fundraiser raised £1,450.00 to help run a summer holiday club for Warwick children in need, was a sell out event.

This was also the first fundraising evening was held at the museum.

Bronwen Williams, development officer for Heritage and Culture Warwickshire said: “This is the first time we have organised a fundraising evening and sold alcohol on the premises.

“As you can imagine our Curators were a bit nervous but there was no broken glass or spillages so we will be opening up the museum for more evening events.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the local businesses who donated some fantastic prizes and the generosity of the people who attended who bought lots of raffle tickets and took part in an auction.

“The event was a sell out and thanks to lots of local businesses donating raffle prizes and a menu of specially museum themed cocktails on sale from Sneddons Mixology the evening was a huge success.

“The money raised, together with funding from King Henry VIII Trust, means that 20 children will be able to take part in the Time Traveller Project in the summer.

Last year the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team last year ran the summer holiday club for 20 local children but as the demand was high they are hoping to raise enough funds to allow 40 children to take part this year.

If anyone would like to donate to the cause they should email: bronwenwilliams@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 736420

The next evening event planned is Drinks after Dark to celebrate ‘Museums at Night’ on May 18.