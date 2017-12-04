Claverdon pupil named Junior Fire Safety Champion

A pupil from a primary school in Claverdon has been named as this month’s Junior Fire Safety Champion.

Nick Lee-James, who attends Claverdon Primary School was picked in this month’s Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Services Junior Fire Safety Champion.

For his enthusiasm and knowledge, Nick was presented with a trophy and a £25 WH Smith voucher during his school assembly.

The presentation was carried out by Community Fire Support Officer Saeed Sheikh from Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service on Friday 1 December.

Following a school visit from the Fire and Rescue Service in October, Nick used his fire safety knowledge and spotted potential fire hazards in his own home.

During the school visit for year five pupils, fire crews talk about smoke alarms, kitchen and electrical safety and a night time ‘turn it off’ routine.

The session also includes a hazard spotting exercise, where the crew give pupils all the information and skills they need to carry out a fire safety check at home.

Pupils are then asked to complete a safety check for real. They can do this in their own home, at grandparents, or relative’s house. Once complete, the school award the children with a Junior Fire Safety Champion Certificate.

All the safety checks are then sent into the Fire Service for a monthly prize draw to award the title of Junior Fire Safety Champion.

Ruth Greenhalgh, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s schools education officer, said: “I am delighted that Nick was presented with the Junior Fire Safety Champion trophy and prize.

“We educate young people about fire safety in a fun and creative way. We ask pupils to take home what they have learnt and put it into practice.

“This gives them the confidence to ensure their safety and those around them.”

Councillor Howard Roberts, portfolio holder for fire and community safety, said:“I would like to say well done to Nick on his Junior Fire Safety Champion Certificate and prize and for taking part in the Junior Fire Safety Champion Scheme.

“The scheme provides the Service with a great way of engaging with young people from a very early age. It’s clear from the enthusiasm from the pupils and the schools taking part, that it is of real benefit to all involved.”

Cllr Philip Johnson, chair of the council’s communities overview and scrutiny committee, added: “I would like to congratulate Nick on receiving his trophy and I hope that he is able to share the knowledge that he has gained with family and friends to help ensure that they can also stay fire safe.”