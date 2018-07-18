Claverdon based construction company gives homeless charity a helping hand

A Claverdon-based construction company has give a homeless charity in the Warwick district a helping hand after raising thousands of pounds at their recent fundraising event.

The MCS Group has donated £14,000 to the Helping Hands Community Project, which provides food, advice and employment services to vulnerable adults.

More than 100 guests went to the event at The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club, where there was a golf tournament, clay pigeon shooting, a charity auction and dinner.

MCS Group employees were joined by representatives from businesses, including HNW Architects, Jardine Motor Group, Cambria Automobiles, Lookers and Sytner Group.

Lianne Kirkman, from Helping Hands, said: “The support we have received from the MCS Group in the past year has been phenomenal. The company continues to be hugely supportive of the work that we do and has even given employment to three of our clients. We are so grateful to them.”

Keir Edmonds, MCS Group founder and managing director, said: “We are hugely grateful to our subcontractors, clients and employees for making this event such a success.

“As a business we think it’s important to support our local communities and we hope that this donation will make a real difference to the lives of those who need it most.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Helping Hands, who do such a great job of guiding people along a path towards employment and a brighter future.

“We look forward to continuing our support for the charity in the months and years ahead.”