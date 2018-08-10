Classic car show returns to Warwick this weekend

An annual classic car show will be returning to Warwick this weekend.

The Warwick Classic Car Show will take over Market Place from 9am to 5pm on Sunday (August 12).

It is expected there will be more than 180 pre-1990 cars, vans and as well as the possibility of a few a lorries.

Warwick Court Leet sponsors the show and assists the organiser, Matt Phillips, to arrange the vehicles within the town.

Together they have kept it a free event for the residents and visitors of Warwick and there is no charge for the exhibitors of the vehicles.

The event was first started by Mr Phillips in 2009 and was called RetroWarwick.

Last year the event was renamed Warwick Classic Car Show ahead of Warwick Court Leet taking on the event.

Nearly 300 vehicles and more than 3,000 people attended the event last year.

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet said: “There is always a wonderful cross-section of cars from the old family cars, to sports cars, rally and race cars and delivery vans.

“In fact, something for everyone to admire and reminisce about those good old days.

“Due to the popularity of previous shows and the vast amount of interest already shown regarding this year’s event, it promises to be the best ever and expect by 9.30am we will be full.

“So if you are planning on bringing your car along, please be early.”