Chimney pots stolen in Kenilworth theft

Two decorative chimney pots have been stolen by thieves in Kenilworth this week.

During the night of Tuesday January 23 into Wednesday January 24, offenders stole the two 2.5ft tall clay decorative chimney pots from the front garden of a home in De Montfort Road.

The pots were very heavy and a vehicle would have been required to move them.

This latest incident has caused Kenilworth Watch to appeal to residents to keep a high level of vigilance and report anything that appears to be suspicious.

Anyone with any information about this theft should call Warwickshire Police on 101.