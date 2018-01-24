Children’s play group raises money for Warwick Hospital’s Birth and Babies Appeal

A cheque has been given to the Birth and Babies Appeal at Warwick Hospital after a money was raised at a children’s messy play group.

Preschool play provider Arty Splats, which runs play groups across Warwickshire, celebrated Christmas with more than 100 parents and children at Chase Meadow community centre on December 9.

The Christmas party was also used to help raise money for the Birth and Babies Appeal.

The appeal was launched in April to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre.

The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in 2018, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

The cheque presentation took place on Thursday January 18 at Warwick Hospital’s maternity ward.

Jen Emeny-Green, owner of Arty Splats, said: “It’s been such an honour to raise £170 for the Birth and Babies Appeal whilst having fun and engaging families and little one’s in our unique and awesome messy play parties.

“We would like to thank all of our lovely mummies, daddies, kids (and grandparents) for helping us to raise enough to buy all of the TENS machines for the new midwife-led unit.

“We look forward to supporting them with more fundraising in the future.”