Children’s play group helps Warwick Hospital’s Birth and Babies Appeal

A children’s messy play group helped raise money for Warwick Hospital’s Birth and Babies Appeal.

Preschool play provider Arty Splats, which runs play groups across Warwickshire, celebrated Christmas with more than 100 parents and children at Chase Meadow community centre on December 9.

The Christmas party was also used to help raise money for the Birth and Babies Appeal.

The appeal was launched in April to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre. The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in 2018, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

Since it was launched the appeal has raised £53,000 out of the £200,000 target.

The Arty Splats Christmas party, which featured an indoor snowstorm and a visit from Father Christmas, raised £170 for the appeal.

A spokesperson from Arty Splats said: “Everyone had a great time in our indoor snow blizzard, rolling around in our fluffy snow (shaving foam), they also enjoyed wrapping giant Christmas presents and our bauble play at our Arty Splats Christmas Party.

“All proceeds from the event went to the Birth and Babies Appeal.”