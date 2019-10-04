Charity's Arsenal Teddy bear was used to comfort little boy who was knocked down by car in Southam

Police, paramedics and air ambulance staff worked together to help a two-year-old-boy who had suffered a broken foot when he was knocked down by a car in Southam this week.

PC Craig Purcell, of the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team, was in the town on Tuesday (October 1) when he received a radio call from PCSO Katrina Taylor to tell him that the boy had been knocked down.

He said: "We worked to help the family who were all in shock and passed information on to paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"With a paramedic vehicle, an ambulance and The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service attending the little boy was quickly in very good hands.

"His foot was broken and he had a large bump to the head so was in a lot of pain and distress.

"A special thanks must also go to Acorns Children's Hospice Charity Shop in Southam who didn't bat an eyelid when I went running over and asked for a teddy.

The Arsenal Teddy given by the Acorns Children's Hospice shop in Southam to comfort the boy who had been knocked down by a car. Photo courtesy of the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

"Two minutes later teddy was getting some huge cuddles and he really helped to calm the little boy while he was assessed in the ambulance.

"Mum has updated us that her little one is doing well and teddy has a matching foot bandage.

"My only hope is that we haven't turned him into an Arsenal supporter!

"Please show some support for the air ambulance and children's charity.

The scene of the incident on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team

"Both provide much needed support every day for children across Warwickshire and beyond."

.