Charity fundraiser held in Southam in memory of sister

A man who held a fundraising event in Southam in memory of his sister has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Adam Walter, 26, from Northampton has raised £1,007 for Helen & Douglas House in memory of his sister, at ‘The Charlotte Trophy’ fundraiser on February 3 at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam Warwickshire, where he works.

Charlotte.

The Walter family sponsored the special Polo tournament ’The Charlotte Trophy’ which included a ticketed afternoon tea VIP package and a raffle.

£507 was raised through a raffle and IXL Events kindly donated another £500 to bring the total to £1007.

Helen & Douglas House cared for Adam’s sister Charlotte, known as Charlie, from the age of four.

Charlotte had SMA – Spinal Muscular Atrophy - which is a severe muscle wasting disease.

Major Richard Carney, Fred Walter, Sue Walter, Adam Walter and Suzanne Carney.

She enjoyed her respite care away from home and time with friends.

Charlotte was 18 years old when she passed away in 2013. Her family were supported by Helen & Douglas House with bereavement counselling after she died.

Adam said: “My sister was so brave and persistent. My family were all so excited to be able to be a part of celebrating the life of my sister and recognise that Helen & Douglas House was a big part of our family. IXL Events, my employers, have also noticed now much the charity means to me as an employee.

“Helen & Douglas House has given amazing support to our family including respite care for my sister and our family.

“My sister used to live by the moto ‘Until I try, I’ll never know’. She managed to try as much as she could with the help and the hope that Helen & Douglas House provided.

“Staying at the hospice enabled Charlotte to make new friends and helped her embrace life rather than shy away. Our whole family enjoyed staying there and it helped us make the most of our time together.

“Helen & Douglas House meant so much to her and that is where she demanded to go in her last weeks.”

Jenny Howells from Helen & Douglas House said: “We are so grateful to Adam for organising this fundraiser in memory of his sister.

“We need to raise £3m a year to provide vital support to families with terminally ill children and young people like Charlotte and cannot do this without people like Adam organising fundraisers like this.”

Adam and Dallas Burston Polo Club are hoping to make the ‘Charlotte Trophy’ an annual event.

To make a donation or to organie a fundraiser for Helen and Douglas House by clicking here or by calling 01865 799150.