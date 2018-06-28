'Chaos' on roads as hundreds of travellers head to Kenilworth for funeral

There was 'chaos' on Kenilworth's roads as hundreds of travellers headed to St Nicholas Church this afternoon (Thursday) for a funeral.

Warwickshire Police were in attendance to help manage traffic around Abbey Fields as huge numbers descended on the town at around 1pm.

Kenilworth Town Council only had one day's notice to warn businesses about the large amount of people expected to come. Aorund 300 vehicles were anticipated, and the council allowed them to park on Abbey Fields.

Town councillor Richard Hales said: "There were big problems on High Street - it was chaos down there. But with that amount of people in that amount of time, it was going to be."

"Loch Fyne (in High Street) had bouncers outside."

He estimated around 800 people turned up, and said two flatbed lorries full of flowers came for the funeral.

The funeral party then headed to Oaks Road Cemetery at around 3pm before leaving.