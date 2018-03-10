CCTV images released of men police want to speak to in connection with knife attack in Leamington

Police have released CCTV images of three men who might have information about a knife attack that happened in Leamington in December.
The incident happened on December 29 2017 in the Clink Bar in Warwick Street, Leamington.
At around 12.25am a man attacked another man with a knife causing serious injuries to his face and ear.
The 23-year-old man from Warwick was attacked following a verbal altercation.
The images were released by Warwickshire Police yesterday (Friday March 9) of the people they believe might have information about the incident.
Police Staff Investigator Andrew Milne said: "This was a shocking attack that escalated from a minor altercation.
"There is never any justification for this level of violence or the carrying of a knife.
"It is important that we identify these individuals and speak to them"
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 8 of 29 December 2017.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org