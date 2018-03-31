Casualty had to be cut from vehicle after collision on M40 near Warwick

Firefighters from Leamington were called to a collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a car onthe M40 motorway between junctions 11 and 12 near Warwick in the early hours of this morning.

Two crews from Banbury also attended the incident, which took place on the hard shoulder of the motorway at around 1am.

A heavy rescue vehicle was also mobilised from Kidlington.

One person was released by firefighters using clan lukas cutting gear and left in the hands of the ambulance service.

Their current condition is, as yet, unknown.