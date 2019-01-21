Cars vandalised in Leamington street

Cars have been vandalised in a street in Leamington and a witness thinks they heard the offenders cheering and laughing shortly after the incident.

The incident, in which the wing mirrors were damaged on a Mini and a white Fiat, took place in Ranelagh Terrace at about 2am on Sunday morning (January 20).

This Fiat had its wing mirror damaged in the incident.

A resident said they heard a chorus of cheering and laughter after the damage had been done and saw a group stood outside the nearby Union Court .

They said "It's not the first time incidents like this have happened on this road.

"Back at the end of October some 'sweethearts' set fire to some recycling bins on the adjoining Frances Havergal Close, which exploded aerosols and glass bottles much to the distress of local residents.

"Since moving in in May last year I had my car keyed causing £500 worth of damage."