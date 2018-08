A car was found on fire in Warwick during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday August 21).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on Hampton Road at just before 2.55am.

One fire engine from Leamington Fire Station was mobilised. Once in attendance the crew discovered the fire was in the front bonnet area of the car.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire by using a hose reel, small gear and lighting.