Californian artist creates two-storey mural in Leamington

Midlands based Brink Contemporary Arts have just announced the completion of a new mural in Leamington.

The mural has been completed on the end unit of a row of two storey workshops in Althorpe Street in Old Town.

Painted by Internationally renowned Street Artist Muck Rock, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, but is currently visiting the UK as she now lives and works in Venice Beach, California, the work features a huge portrait of a cat, hovering over a mouse.

Brink Curator, Tim Robottom said: “It has been a roller coaster of a week for us, as last weekend we had 14 artists painting over three days at Godiva Festival in Coventry and then switched straight over to this project.

“What an honour to be able to invite such a talented artist to create something so special and to see her in action.

“She worked so quickly too, completing the work in under four hours and without the use of a tower, lift or crane, just a ladder. Simply amazing!”

