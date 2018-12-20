Businesses donate thousands of pounds to Warwick District Foodbank

Warwick District Foodbank has received a welcome gift this week in the form of a donation of thousands of pounds.

The donation of £3,200 was made up from contributions given by Warwick District Council's contractors D&K Heating Services Limited, Shield Environmental, Valor, Southern Heating, Lovells , Dodds Group, Baxi Group UK, Tersus, Allworks, Range, MKM, Axis and Edwards.

This is the fifth year in a row that a campaign has been organised with businesses to raise much needed funds for the foodbank charity.

The annual donations have enabled the foodbank to purchase and run a vehicle to assist them with the distribution of in excess of 585kg of food a week across its seven centres.