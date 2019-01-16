New store opens in Warwick's 'historic little gem'

The owner of a new store in Warwick is excited to be joining a' historic little gem' of an area.

'Stitched Up’, which is a clothing and bridal alterations shop, moved into premises in Smith Street on January 3.

Left to right top row: Jess Evans, Gemma Owen, Clive Bruder; Bottom row: Ellie Hope, Emma Phipkin. Photo by Kayleigh Pope.

The store is owned by Gemma Owen, who also has a store in Kenilworth.

Gemma is excited that she is joined the shopping street. She said: "In 2008 I worked part time for clothing shop ‘Be Gorgeous’ which was located at the top of Smith Street.

"From then, I always knew one day I’d love to open my own shop on Smith Street, it’s such a beautiful historic little gem in Warwick.

"I’m so excited to see what the future holds for Stitched Up in Warwick"

Stitched Up has joined the businesses in Smith Street in Warwick. Photo submitted.

Talking about starting her career, Gemma said: "I specialise in bridal alterations and am lucky enough to work alongside some beautiful Warwickshire bridal shops; Sammie Lou Bridal Couture, Victoria Lou Bridal, Coco & Kate.

"It all started in 2006 when I studied fashion design at City College Coventry. After deciding university wasn’t for me I began working in a local sewing shop where I trained to be a seamstress.

"Stitched Up began trading in 2008 from a purpose built workroom in my parents garden where I contracted work from several local businesses.

"In 2012 I took time out to have my son Tom. He is now six. You’ll often find him doing his best dance moves in the shop window or playing hide and seek in the fitting rooms. He is Stitched Up's number one fan and youngest trainee tailor.

"Word of mouth alone built Stitched Up to outgrow the space I had working from home. So, in June 2015 Stitched Up opened its first retail premises in Kenilworth.

"Over the years we’ve built up an incredible client base and the business is growing by the second. So much so, on January 3 we began trading from our second shop in Smith Street, Warwick."

Stitched up offers a range of services including clothing alterations and repairs, bridal alterations, evening and formal wear alterations, bridal clean and box service and sewing machine service and repair.

The Warwick branch at 30a Smith Street is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information about Stitched Up click here.