New bridal shop opens in Warwick

A new bridal shop has opened in Warwick town centre
‘Lavelle Bridal Couture’ recently opened in Jury Street in Warwick.
Owner Becky Lavelle was inspired to take on a new venture when her sister got married last year.
Becky said: "I grew up locally and and have always had a vested interest in fashion design. I studied this from GCSE right through to degree level. I then moved to London and have worked in fashion and bridal for the past 10 years.
"I always knew I wanted to have my own business. My sister got married last year and came home to find her dress and it sparked my imagination and just spiralled from there. I knew straight away that Warwick would be the perfect location for my new venture.
"Having nothing else like my boutique in town I saw an opportunity to go for it."
Speaking about her store, Becky said: "At Lavelle Bridal Couture we stock four designer brands; Hayley Paige, Dandon London, Kenneth Winston and Casablanca.
"All of the dresses have been carefully selected by myself to provide a curated collection to suit all Warwickshire brides looking for that something special.
"We're a 'by appointment' boutique meaning that our brides and their entourage have the space to themselves to take their time over this important decision in finding their perfect wedding dress.
"We offer a unique experience for each and every one of our brides making wedding dress shopping extra special."
To book an appointment call 01926718491 or email: info@lavellebridalcouture.co.uk.
To visit the Lavelle Bridal Couture website click here.