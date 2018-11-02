Leamington named as having one of Britain’s ‘healthiest’ high streets

Leamington has been named as one of the ‘healthiest’ high streets in Britain.
The list, which has been created by the Royal Society for Public Health, has ranked the most and least healthy high street.
The society’s report said that ‘healthy’ high streets had places that were considered ‘healthy’ such as health services, leisure centres, libraries, museums and galleries.
It was also said that pubs and bars were positive for the high street because they encourages social interaction.
High streets that were classed as unhealthy in the report had more tanning salons, fast food outlets and bookmakers.
In the list of the top 20 healthiest high street Leamington came in at number 13.
Edinburgh was ranked as the top healthiest high street but in the least healthiest list Grimsby topped the list.
Here is the list of the 20 most ‘healthy’ high streets according to the Royal Society for Public Health:
1. Edinburgh
2. Canterbury
3. Taunton
4. Shrewsbury
5. Cheltenham
6. York
7. Brighton & Hove
8. Eastbourne
9. Exeter
10. Cambridge
11. Bath
12. Bristol
13. Leamington Spa
14. Liverpool
15. Salisbury
16. Harrogate
17. Tunbridge Wells
18. Maidstone
19. Carlisle
20. Wakefield
Here is the list of the least ‘healthy’ hish street:
1. Grimsby
2. Walsall
3. Blackpool
4. Stoke-on-Trent
5. Sunderland
6. Northampton
7. Bolton
8. Wolverhampton
9. Huddersfield
10. Bradford
11. Stockport
12. Coventry
13. Dundee
14. Doncaster
15. Preston
16. Darlington
17. Swansea
18. Middlesbrough
19. Ayr
20. Luton