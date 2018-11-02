Leamington named as having one of Britain’s ‘healthiest’ high streets

Leamington has been named as one of the ‘healthiest’ high streets in Britain.

The list, which has been created by the Royal Society for Public Health, has ranked the most and least healthy high street.

The society’s report said that ‘healthy’ high streets had places that were considered ‘healthy’ such as health services, leisure centres, libraries, museums and galleries.

It was also said that pubs and bars were positive for the high street because they encourages social interaction.

High streets that were classed as unhealthy in the report had more tanning salons, fast food outlets and bookmakers.

In the list of the top 20 healthiest high street Leamington came in at number 13.

Edinburgh was ranked as the top healthiest high street but in the least healthiest list Grimsby topped the list.

Here is the list of the 20 most ‘healthy’ high streets according to the Royal Society for Public Health:

1. Edinburgh

2. Canterbury

3. Taunton

4. Shrewsbury

5. Cheltenham

6. York

7. Brighton & Hove

8. Eastbourne

9. Exeter

10. Cambridge

11. Bath

12. Bristol

13. Leamington Spa

14. Liverpool

15. Salisbury

16. Harrogate

17. Tunbridge Wells

18. Maidstone

19. Carlisle

20. Wakefield

Here is the list of the least ‘healthy’ hish street:

1. Grimsby

2. Walsall

3. Blackpool

4. Stoke-on-Trent

5. Sunderland

6. Northampton

7. Bolton

8. Wolverhampton

9. Huddersfield

10. Bradford

11. Stockport

12. Coventry

13. Dundee

14. Doncaster

15. Preston

16. Darlington

17. Swansea

18. Middlesbrough

19. Ayr

20. Luton

