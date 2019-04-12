Leamington and Kenilworth named two of the best places to live in the Midlands

Leamington and Kenilworth have been named as two of the best places to live in the Midlands

The towns have been listed in the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times, which is then broken down into regions.

Photos of Leamington and Kenilworth which have been names as two of the best places to live in the Midlands.

Edale in Derbyshire has been listed as the Best Place to Live in the Midlands.

Te full list for the Midlands is: Edale in Derbyshire; Harborne, Birmingham; Kenilworth, Warwickshire; Leamington, Warwickshire; Ledbury, Herefordshire; Much Wenlock, Shropshire; Shipston-on-stour, Warwickshire; Shewsbury, Shropshire; Stamford, Lincolnshire; Vale of Belvoir, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday (April 14).

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses statistics, including up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi, as well as the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations are places where everyone can thrive.

In Last year's guide Warwick was named in the top 10 taking the accolade from Leamington who appeared in the list in 2017. Now Leamington has taken back the spot and Kenilworth has also joined.

Leamington was placed for its 'architecture, coffee scene and hi-tech reputation as the home of Sonic the Hedgehog' while Kenilworth, makes the list following the long-awaited opening of its new station.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor, said: "Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health. Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

"This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one."

Daniel Hegarty, Founder and CEO at Habito, the online mortgage broker said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live really is essential reading for anyone looking to buy, move or renovate their home in the UK.

“We know there are many reasons, beyond house prices, why people live where they live in the Midlands. But, regardless of location, getting a mortgage can be the most hellish part of buying. Habito exists to make mortgages easier - whether that’s for a first time flat in Harbone, Birmingham, a semi in Shrewsbury or a family home in Stamford.”

For longer entries, more on air quality, broadband, transport links, comprehensive listings of good schools and lifelong learning opportunities, local voices and property prices click here.